Florida International visits Stetson following Wood’s 23-point performance

Florida International Panthers (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (1-8)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Florida International after Jordan Wood scored 23 points in Stetson’s 89-83 overtime loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Hatters have gone 1-2 in home games. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 4.4.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Florida International is fifth in the CUSA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vianney Salatchoum averaging 1.7.

Stetson makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Florida International averages 73.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 82.4 Stetson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 12.1 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hatters.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

