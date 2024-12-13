Florida International visits Stetson after Wood’s 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (1-8) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Florida International…

Florida International Panthers (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (1-8)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Florida International after Jordan Wood scored 23 points in Stetson’s 89-83 overtime loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Hatters have gone 1-2 in home games. Stetson is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 4.9.

Stetson averages 73.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.1 Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 73.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 82.4 Stetson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Hatters.

Brewer is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

