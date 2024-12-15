Florida International Panthers take on the UT Arlington Mavericks Monday

Florida International Panthers (3-5) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits…

Florida International Panthers (3-5) at UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits UT Arlington for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Mavericks are 2-0 on their home court. UT Arlington is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida International ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

UT Arlington averages 64.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 64.1 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 6.8 more points per game (74.8) than UT Arlington gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Clark averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc.

Parris Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

