Florida International hosts Miller and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-5)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Florida International after Baba scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-78 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Panthers are 1-1 in home games. Florida International is second in the CUSA with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 7.7.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Leland Walker with 4.4.

Florida International is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 17.1 more points per game (85.7) than Florida International allows to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 60.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.