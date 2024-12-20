Florida International hosts IU Indianapolis after Brewer’s 20-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Florida International Panthers (4-7) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Florida International Panthers (4-7)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces IU Indianapolis after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 75-64 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Florida International ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Brewer paces the Panthers with 5.9 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League with 13.2 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.6.

Florida International scores 73.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 73.8 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 75.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the 70.7 Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

Sean Craig is averaging 9.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

