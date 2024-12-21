Florida International defeats IU Indianapolis 75-69

MIAMI (AP) — Dashon Gittens and Asim Jones scored 15 points each in Florida International’s 75-69 victory against IU Indianapolis…

MIAMI (AP) — Dashon Gittens and Asim Jones scored 15 points each in Florida International’s 75-69 victory against IU Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Gittens added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-7). Jones shot 5 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Vianney Salatchoum shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Jarvis Walker led the Jaguars (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and six assists. Paul Zilinskas added 15 points and two steals for IU Indianapolis. DeSean Goode also had 11 points and two blocks.

Florida International went into the break trailing 43-28.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

