Florida hosts Hofstra following McGill’s 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (2-4) at Florida Gators (3-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Hofstra after Liv McGill scored 20 points in Florida’s 77-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Gators are 3-1 on their home court. Florida averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Pride are 1-3 in road games. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

Florida’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 64.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.0 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Gators.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pride.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

