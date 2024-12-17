Florida Gators face the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (7-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (7-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina and Florida play at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gators have a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Florida scores 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Ustby averaging 9.1.

Florida makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.9 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). North Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Gators.

Lexi Donarski averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.