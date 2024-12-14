Florida Gators face the Longwood Lancers on 3-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Florida Gators (6-4) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to extend…

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Florida Gators (6-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Longwood.

The Gators have gone 5-1 in home games. Florida has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 2-2 in road games. Longwood ranks second in the Big South giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 70.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.2 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Gators.

Kiki McIntyre is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.