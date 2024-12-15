Florida Gators face the Longwood Lancers on 3-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Florida Gators (6-4) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to extend…

Longwood Lancers (7-4) at Florida Gators (6-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Longwood.

The Gators have gone 5-1 in home games.

The Lancers are 2-2 on the road. Longwood is the leader in the Big South scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 15.9 points and 2.1 steals.

Kiki McIntyre is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

