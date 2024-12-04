Florida Atlantic visits Van Lith and No. 9 TCU

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU hosts Florida Atlantic after Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points in TCU’s 87-46 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-0 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in college basketball with 21.3 assists per game. Van Lith leads the Horned Frogs averaging 7.1.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

TCU makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.5 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Florida Atlantic scores 11.0 more points per game (61.0) than TCU allows (50.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Mya Perry is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.