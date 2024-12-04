Florida Atlantic visits Florida International following Miller’s 25-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-5) Miami; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5; over/under…

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) at Florida International Panthers (2-5)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Florida International after Baba scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-78 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Panthers are 1-1 in home games. Florida International ranks seventh in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Jayden Brewer leads the Panthers with 5.6 boards.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Florida Atlantic is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 17.1 more points per game (85.7) than Florida International allows (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 60.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

