Florida Atlantic puts home win streak on the line against Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (2-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Austin Peay trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Owls have gone 4-0 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Taziah Jenks averaging 2.4.

The Governors have gone 1-2 away from home. Austin Peay is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 54.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 56.7 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Governors.

