Florida Atlantic plays Kennesaw State in non-conference showdown

Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Kennesaw State in a non-conference matchup.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 4-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Kennesaw State Owls have gone 1-3 away from home. Kennesaw State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

