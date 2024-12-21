Florida Atlantic Owls and the Wright State Raiders square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Wright State Raiders (2-10, 0-3 Horizon) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) Phoenix; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Wright State Raiders (2-10, 0-3 Horizon) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Wright State at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Owls have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida Atlantic has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 2-7 in non-conference play. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Amaya Staton averaging 7.3.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 6.1 more points per game (67.5) than Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.3 points.

Claire Henson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

