Florida Atlantic Owls and the Wright State Raiders play in Phoenix, Arizona

Wright State Raiders (2-10, 0-3 Horizon) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Florida Atlantic play at Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Owls have a 7-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida Atlantic averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders have a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Wright State is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Ingram is averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Owls.

Claire Henson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

