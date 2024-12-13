Florida Atlantic hosts Texas State after Morgan’s 20-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (7-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (7-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on Florida Atlantic after Tyler Morgan scored 20 points in Texas State’s 75-66 win against the Rice Owls.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Florida Atlantic has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in road games. Texas State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 76.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 76.5 Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.9 points.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.