Florida Atlantic earns 85-63 win over Jacksonville

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis had 17 points in Florida Atlantic’s 85-63 win against Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

Vokietaitis also had eight rebounds for the Owls (6-5). Tre Carroll scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kaleb Glenn shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Chris Arias finished with 15 points for the Dolphins (5-5). Jacksonville also got 12 points and two steals from Zimi Nwokeji. Zach Bell also had 12 points and two blocks.

Florida Atlantic led 37-31 at halftime, with Vokietaitis racking up 10 points. Florida Atlantic pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 23 points. Carroll led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

