Florida A&M visits Samford on 6-game road slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-8) at Samford Bulldogs (4-9)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M travels to Samford looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 6.3.

The Rattlers are 0-6 in road games. Florida A&M is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Samford’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowman is averaging 12.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14 points and two steals for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

