Florida A&M plays BYU on 6-game road slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at BYU Cougars (8-2) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -34.5; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-6) at BYU Cougars (8-2)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -34.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will attempt to break its six-game road losing streak when the Rattlers take on BYU.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 8.8.

The Rattlers are 0-6 on the road. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC allowing 82.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

BYU averages 83.9 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 82.1 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 8.7 more points per game (74.2) than BYU allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevin Knell is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.9 points.

Sterling Young is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Rattlers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

