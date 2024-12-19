Florida A&M faces Samford on 6-game road slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-8) at Samford Bulldogs (4-9) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Samford…

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-8) at Samford Bulldogs (4-9)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Samford looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Samford ranks second in the SoCon with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.6.

The Rattlers are 0-6 in road games. Florida A&M averages 20.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Samford averages 70.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 79.0 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 60.1 points per game, 20.1 fewer points than the 80.2 Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadie Stetson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Cheyenne McEvans averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

