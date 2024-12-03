Florida A&M and Presbyterian meet in cross-conference matchup

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kobe Stewart and Presbyterian take on Milton Matthews and Florida A&M in non-conference play.

The Rattlers have gone 1-0 in home games. Florida A&M gives up 88.2 points and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 on the road. Presbyterian averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Florida A&M averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 46.8% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Rattlers.

Kory Mincy is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

