Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Flippin scores 21 as…

Flippin scores 21 as Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Cairn 81-64

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 9:32 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Chris Flippin scored 21 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Cairn 81-64 on Monday night.

Flippin also added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-11). Ketron Shaw scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Evan Johnson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points.

Josiah Hardy finished with 21 points for the Highlanders. Corey Baldwin added 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up