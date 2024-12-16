Flippin scores 21 as Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Cairn 81-64

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Chris Flippin scored 21 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Cairn 81-64 on Monday night. Flippin…

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Chris Flippin scored 21 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Cairn 81-64 on Monday night.

Flippin also added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-11). Ketron Shaw scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Evan Johnson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points.

Josiah Hardy finished with 21 points for the Highlanders. Corey Baldwin added 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

