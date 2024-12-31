Fleming’s 16 lead Saint Joseph’s past UMass 81-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming scored 16 points as Saint Joseph’s beat UMass 81-72 on Tuesday. Fleming added six rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming scored 16 points as Saint Joseph’s beat UMass 81-72 on Tuesday.

Fleming added six rebounds for the Hawks (10-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 17, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc. Dasear Haskins, Anthony Finkley and Xzayvier Brown each scored 11.

Rahsool Diggins led the way for the Minutemen (5-9, 0-1) with 33 points. UMass also got 23 points and nine rebounds from Daniel Rivera.

Fleming scored 13 points in the first half to help put Saint Joseph’s ahead 37-33 at the break. Finkley scored team-high 10 second-half points.

