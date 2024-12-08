Flagg leads No. 9 Duke against Louisville after 22-point game

Duke Blue Devils (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5;…

Duke Blue Devils (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits Louisville after Cooper Flagg scored 22 points in Duke’s 84-78 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 in home games. Louisville ranks seventh in the ACC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by James Scott averaging 5.8.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 on the road. Duke ranks second in the ACC with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Flagg averaging 8.8.

Louisville averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Louisville allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Tyrese Proctor is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

