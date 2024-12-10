Flagg leads No. 4 Duke against Incarnate Word after 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -34.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke hosts Incarnate Word after Cooper Flagg scored 20 points in Duke’s 76-65 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 in home games. Duke averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 0-3 away from home. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Duke averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 17.4 more points per game (78.8) than Duke allows to opponents (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Blue Devils.

Davion Bailey is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

