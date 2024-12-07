Flagg and No. 9 Duke host Louisville

Duke Blue Devils (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke faces…

Duke Blue Devils (6-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke faces Louisville after Cooper Flagg scored 22 points in Duke’s 84-78 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 at home. Louisville averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in road games. Duke has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Louisville gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Flagg is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.