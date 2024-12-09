Flagg and No. 9 Duke host Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-4, 1-1 Southland) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Incarnate Word after Cooper Flagg scored 20 points in Duke’s 76-65 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 in home games. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Ngongba II averaging 3.0.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Incarnate Word scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Duke scores 80.6 points, 9.5 more per game than the 71.1 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Blue Devils.

Davion Bailey is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

