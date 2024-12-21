Flagg and No. 5 Duke host Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -15; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke plays Georgia Tech after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 68-47 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in conference play. Duke is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.5 points.

Tyrese Proctor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

