Fiorillo and Vermont host Dartmouth

Vermont Catamounts (6-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-7)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Dartmouth after Nick Fiorillo scored 21 points in Vermont’s 75-67 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Big Green are 2-2 on their home court. Dartmouth scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Catamounts are 1-5 on the road. Vermont is the top team in the America East allowing just 66.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Dartmouth is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Big Green.

TJ Hurley is averaging 15.1 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

