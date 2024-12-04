Fiore leads Merrimack against South Florida after 20-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (4-2) at South Florida Bulls (4-5) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces South Florida…

Merrimack Warriors (4-2) at South Florida Bulls (4-5)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces South Florida after Mia Fiore scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 87-76 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulls are 4-1 on their home court. South Florida gives up 61.7 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 1-2 away from home. Merrimack ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 26.2% from 3-point range.

South Florida is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 60.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 61.7 South Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulls.

Lydia Melaschenko averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.