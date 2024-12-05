Fiore leads Merrimack against South Florida after 20-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (4-2) at South Florida Bulls (4-5) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits South Florida…

Merrimack Warriors (4-2) at South Florida Bulls (4-5)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits South Florida after Mia Fiore scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 87-76 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulls are 4-1 in home games. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.6.

The Warriors are 1-2 in road games. Merrimack ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 26.2% from 3-point range.

South Florida averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 60.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 61.7 South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.