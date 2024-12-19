Fields’ 25 lead North Alabama past Charleston Southern 86-69

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Taye Fields scored 25 points as North Alabama beat Charleston Southern 86-69 on Thursday night. Fields…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Taye Fields scored 25 points as North Alabama beat Charleston Southern 86-69 on Thursday night.

Fields added three steals for the Lions (8-4). Jacari Lane scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added six assists and four steals. Will Soucie went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Buccaneers (3-10) were led in scoring by Taje’ Kelly, who finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Daylen Berry added 18 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.