Fields’ 13 help Troy beat Middle Georgia State 87-53

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Fields scored 13 points as Troy beat Middle Georgia State 87-53 on Saturday night.

Fields shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Trojans (6-4). Myles Rigsby scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and five steals. Jerrell Bellamy had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Trevon Ragland led the way for the Knights with 12 points. Middle Georgia State also got eight points and nine rebounds from Nhine Wills.

