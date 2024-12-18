FGCU visits UNC Wilmington following McGriff’s 34-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces FGCU after Khamari McGriff scored 34 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-83 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. FGCU has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). FGCU has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Seahawks.

Dallion Johnson is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

