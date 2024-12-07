FGCU visits LSU following Carter’s 26-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-6) at LSU Tigers (7-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-6) at LSU Tigers (7-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces FGCU after Cam Carter scored 26 points in LSU’s 85-75 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN with 29.7 rebounds per game led by Jevin Muniz averaging 5.7.

LSU’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers.

Dallion Johnson is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles.

