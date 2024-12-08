FGCU visits LSU following Carter’s 26-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-6) at LSU Tigers (7-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-6) at LSU Tigers (7-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts FGCU after Cam Carter scored 26 points in LSU’s 85-75 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. LSU averages 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. FGCU is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

LSU’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers.

Dallion Johnson is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.