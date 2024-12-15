FGCU hosts Morales and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (7-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana State Bobcats (7-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on FGCU after Esmeralda Morales scored 25 points in Montana State’s 82-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 5-0 in home games. FGCU has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 0-2 in road games. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Katelynn Martin averaging 3.6.

FGCU is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

Morales is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.