FGCU hosts Morales and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (7-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces FGCU after Esmeralda Morales scored 25 points in Montana State’s 82-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. FGCU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky giving up 59.0 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is shooting 65.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles.

Morales is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

