FGCU hosts East Tennessee State after Mitchell-Steen’s 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts East Tennessee State after Khamari Mitchell-Steen scored 22 points in FGCU’s 79-48 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. FGCU scores 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-4 away from home. East Tennessee State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

FGCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State scores 5.1 more points per game (57.0) than FGCU allows (51.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is shooting 63.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

Braylyn Milton is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.