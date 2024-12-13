Feldman leads Northern Arizona against San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (2-5) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-2) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts…

San Francisco Dons (2-5) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts San Francisco after Taylor Feldman scored 31 points in Northern Arizona’s 84-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-0 at home.

The Dons are 0-4 in road games. San Francisco is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Arizona averages 83.4 points, 23.8 more per game than the 59.6 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 59.9 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 76.6 Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Freja Werth is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Dons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

