Faye’s 19 help Western Kentucky defeat Evansville 79-65

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Babacar Faye’s 19 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Evansville 79-65 on Saturday. Faye had 12 rebounds…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Babacar Faye’s 19 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Evansville 79-65 on Saturday.

Faye had 12 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-3). Don McHenry scored 17 points and added three steals. Julius Thedford shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Purple Aces (3-6) were led by Cameron Haffner, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Gabriel Pozzato added 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Evansville. Tayshawn Comer finished with 12 points.

Western Kentucky used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 55-41 with 12:30 remaining before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.