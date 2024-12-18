Faye and Pittsburgh host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts New…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts New Hampshire after Khadija Faye scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 62-56 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 3-3 on the road. New Hampshire averages 57.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 63.5 points, 7.6 more per game than the 55.9 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

Eva DeChent is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

