Farrell scores 18 as Portland State downs Pacific 81-75

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Farrell’s 18 points off of the bench led Portland State to an 81-75 victory against…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Farrell’s 18 points off of the bench led Portland State to an 81-75 victory against Pacific on Wednesday.

Farrell added five rebounds for the Vikings (6-5). Shane Nowell scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Elias Ralph led the Tigers (5-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Pacific also got 15 points from Jefferson Koulibaly. Elijah Fisher also had 15 points.

Portland State went into halftime ahead of Pacific 43-29. Nowell scored 10 points in the half. Farrell’s layup with 5:14 left in the second half gave Portland State the lead for good at 64-62.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State visits CSU Bakersfield and Pacific hosts Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.