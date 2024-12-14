Farmer and Youngstown State host Toledo

Toledo Rockets (6-3) at Youngstown State Penguins (5-5, 2-0 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (6-3) at Youngstown State Penguins (5-5, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Toledo after EJ Farmer scored 22 points in Youngstown State’s 66-50 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Penguins have gone 2-1 at home. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 13.1 assists per game led by Juwan Maxey averaging 2.7.

The Rockets are 2-1 on the road. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Youngstown State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Farmer is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Penguins.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.