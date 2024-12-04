Fantroy leads Texas Southern against Baylor after 25-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Baylor Bears (7-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Baylor Bears (7-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Baylor after Aylasia Fantroy scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 119-27 victory against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Texas Southern has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Baylor averages 83.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 73.0 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 36.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bears.

Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.