Falslev and Utah State host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) at Utah State Aggies (7-0) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -18.5; over/under…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) at Utah State Aggies (7-0)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -18.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Wyoming after Mason Falslev scored 28 points in Utah State’s 61-57 win against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Aggies are 4-0 in home games. Utah State is the best team in the MWC in team defense, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Cowboys have gone 0-1 away from home. Wyoming scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Utah State scores 89.4 points, 16.1 more per game than the 73.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Cowboys face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Aggies.

Obi Agbim averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc.

