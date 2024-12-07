Fallah leads Oregon State against Idaho after 25-point game

Idaho Vandals (4-5) at Oregon State Beavers (5-2) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -15; over/under…

Idaho Vandals (4-5) at Oregon State Beavers (5-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -15; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Idaho after Parsa Fallah scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 90-57 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beavers have gone 5-1 in home games. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Fallah averaging 8.9.

The Vandals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 4.3.

Oregon State scores 77.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 75.2 Idaho gives up. Idaho scores 19.5 more points per game (77.6) than Oregon State allows (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is shooting 56.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.6 points.

Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 12.4 points for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

