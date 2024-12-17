Fairleigh Dickinson visits La Salle after Brown’s 27-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-8) at La Salle Explorers (6-5, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-8) at La Salle Explorers (6-5, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits La Salle after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 86-72 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Explorers are 4-0 in home games. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.5.

The Knights are 0-7 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 13.7.

La Salle scores 76.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 80.9 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 17.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Explorers.

Brown is averaging 22.2 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.