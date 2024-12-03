Fairleigh Dickinson plays Fordham, aims to stop road slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Fordham Rams (4-5) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hits the…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Fordham Rams (4-5)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hits the road against Fordham looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Fordham is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Fordham’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.0 more points per game (80.7) than Fordham gives up (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Terrence Brown is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

